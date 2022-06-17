A pop-up vinyl swap-shop opens its doors in London

The Soho-based, 70s-inspired record shop has launched to celebrate the cinematic release of ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’, which will hit the screens on July 1.

DJ Woody Cook was on deck at the official launch party on Thursday night (16.06.22), whilst ‘Dancing On Ice’ skater Regan Gascoigne took the dancefloor alongside ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Laura Pradelska and YouTubers Harvey and Max Mills.

The store will officially be open to the public on Saturday (18.06.22) for a week, where visitors will be able to swap their own records for groovy gems from the ‘50s, ‘60s and ‘70s. All discs donated to the pop-up shop will be sent on to Oxfam, where they will be sold to raise funds for charity.

Guests will also be able to explore hidden rooms as well as take part in daily challenges and have photo opportunities.

Actor Steve Carell recently explained why he loved being involved in the movies and the origin of Gru’s voice.

He said: "They're really good movies. They're not condescending to children either, and that's one of the reasons I signed on to do these.

"When I read the first script, and I saw all the artwork, I was like, there's a little danger here, and kids love that – not too much, but just enough to be exciting and new and different, that had a different tone to it.

"The reason I actually do that voice is because it's the voice that made my kids laugh. When I went in before I did my first taping. I said, 'Hey, guys, (Gru voice) what do you think of this?' And they're like, 'That's the one, just do that.'"

For entry to the pop-up and to sign up for all activities, go to EventBrite at www.despicablediscsvinylshop.eventbrite.co.uk. The site lists the full opening schedule as well as information on how to book your visit and full terms and conditions. A limited number of walk-ins will be allowed each day.