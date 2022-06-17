Rafael Nadal has confirmed his wife Mery Perello is expecting their first child.

The tennis ace, 36, spoke out following fierce speculation earlier this week she was pregnant.

Nadal, set to compete in Wimbledon later this month for the first time in three years, told reporters at a press conference in Majorca on Friday (17.06.22): “If all goes well, I’m going to be a father.”

He added about striving to keep his family life out of the spotlight: “I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live calmer with a lower profile. I don’t expect that my life will change much with it.”

It was reported earlier this week in Spanish magazine ‘Hola!’ Nadal’s childhood love Perello, 33, was pregnant.

The publication made the claim as she had what seemed like a baby bump under her swimsuit on board a yacht where she and Nadal were on a break.

She was also spotted wearing loose-fitting clothes at the recent Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The couple are still relaxing off Majorca with a group of friends on board the ‘Great White’, a 78-foot long, £4.2 million catamaran Rafael had custom made in 2020.

Perello, also known as Xisca, gave up her job in insurance to become project director for the ‘Rafael Nadal Foundation’, the charity founded by the tennis player more than a decade ago.

The couple were dating 14 years before they married, with Nadal revealing in January 2019 they were engaged.

Nadal has previously spoken about his desire to have children, describing himself as a “family guy”, but admitting his sport career had made it difficult to think about having kids.

He said: “I would love to have children, boys, girls... I’m a person who loves kids and I’m a family guy.

“But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it.”

The two-time Wimbledon champion has been undergoing treatment for the rare bone degeneration disease Muller-Weiss syndrome, with which he was diagnosed in 2005 in his left foot.