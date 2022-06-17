Maya Jama ends up at all-night parties in Ibiza with revellers indulging in “wild stuff”.

The DJ, 27, admitted she also gets lost in clubs on the white isle and has to hunt for her friends as the sun is coming up.

She said when asked what she gets up to on her regular visits to Ibiza: “Ending up in random parties when the sun’s coming up with people that probably shouldn’t be around just, yeah, doing wild stuff.

“But I’d say mostly just getting lost, like, getting lost in a club and losing somebody and having to find new friends and find your way home. That happens quite a lot.

“But, I will say Ibiza out of everywhere I’ve ever been for a party is probably the most spiritual and just friendly and everyone’s on good vibes and just wants to dance and have a good time. So even if you do get lost, you usually find a new little crew.”

Jama made the admission when she joined ‘The Capital XTRA Breakfast Show’ with Yinka and Shayna Marie on Friday morning (17.06.22) to talk about the three-day ‘Ibiza Escape’ festival she is hosting from September 28 to October 1 this year.

She also gave tips about surviving the island’s heat, adding: “I feel like we’ve all been to Ibiza a few times, and you know that you get dehydrated if you’re not drinking enough water, which nobody ever does, because you’re drinking all day.

“So I would say a Dioralyte or one of those hydration packs to put in your drink before you go to bed like a water of Dioralyte so you wake up a bit hydrated.

“That’s a necessity and... face wipes to keep you if your make-up runs from sweating or if your armpit starts getting a bit sweaty you can just do a quick clean and a mini deodorant.”

Jama, whose exes include Stormzy, 28, and who is engaged to basketball player Ben Simmons, 25, also admitted she thinks Crocs are acceptable when trying to keep cool in Ibiza.

She said: “I wasn't a fan at first and then now I wear them pretty much three times a week every week.”

Listen to ‘Capital XTRA Breakfast with Yinka and Shayna Marie’ Monday to Friday from 6.30am to 10am.