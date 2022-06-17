Charlie Sheen’s teenage daughter has posted what appears to be her first naked picture on OnlyFans.

Sami Sheen shared an image on Friday (17.06.22) showing her lounging on a bed covering her breasts with her hands, along with her caption: “Kiss me,” according to MailOnline.

The 18-year-old has already racked up nearly 3,000 fans on the X-rated subscription site and is charging followers $19.99 (£16.40) per month to access her images and content, while urging them to message her directly.

It comes after ‘Wall Street’ actor Sheen, 56, hit out at his daughter’s ‘Wild Things’ actress mother Denise Richards, 51 – who he divorced in 2006 – by saying Sami’s decision to join OnlyFans didn’t happen “under my roof”.

He told Us Weekly: “This did not occur under my roof. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother.

“I do not condone this but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.”

Sami has insisted that her mother is “extremely supportive” of her choice.

She said in an Instagram question and answer session when asked if her parents knew she had joined OnlyFans: “Yes and my mom is extremely supportive.”

Sami is reportedly making her content at her mother’s home after briefly living with Sheen.

But she shocked her TikTok fans in a previous video in which she branded her mother’s home an “abusive household” and “hell house”.

She said: “One year ago today: trapped in an abusive household, hated myself, would go days without eating or sleeping, insanely depressed, hated school, etc.”

Richards later appeared on SiriusXM’s ‘Jeff Lewis Live’ and admitted life had been “difficult” since Sami moved in to her home.

The actress, who also has daughter Lola, 16, with Sheen, said: “Honestly, I have a strained relationship with her. It’s very difficult. I know we’ll get back to where we were eventually but right now, it is strained… I think it’s very difficult raising teenagers now and especially in Los Angeles when there’s access to everything.

“We didn’t grow up with Postmates and Uber where you have everything that you want.”