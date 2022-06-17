Adele’s delayed Las Vegas residency has reportedly hit yet more delays.

The ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer, 34, vowed in February her Sin City run “has to happen this year” after it was put off amid apparent disputes over how it was going to be staged.

But The Sun is reporting union officials representing staff at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace which is due to host Adele have confirmed several of the residency team had been told to go home until September.

Adele – who has son Angelo James, nine, with charity boss ex-husband Simon Konecki, 48, and is now with 40-year-old sports agent Rich Paul – is said to have hinted at plans to have another baby next year.

Sir Rod Stewart, 77, is due to start his residency at the venue within the Caesars Palace hotel and casino complex after Adele’s scheduled run, thought to be worth $150 million (£123 million) to the singer.

There had been rumours Adele may move her performances to nearby Planet Hollywood, but it has shows booked until nearly Christmas.

She axed her planned series of performances in January hours before her opening night, and was seen crying in a video to fans she felt the shows were “not ready”.

Adele later promised to reschedule, and promised: “It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year,” adding: “Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!”

Adele is also set to put on two shows at the British Summer Time festival in London’s Hyde Park next month.

The build up to the cancelled shows was said to be fraught, with Adele reportedly unable to complete a single full rehearsal in the month leading up to launch night.

There were also said to be tearful phone calls to boyfriend Paul as her issues with the set grew.