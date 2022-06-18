Sir Paul McCartney will reportedly virtually duet with John Lennon at Glastonbury.

The ‘Yesterday’ singer, who turns 80 on Saturday (18.06.22) is said to be planning to be ‘joined’ with his former Beatles bandmate on stage at the festival next week.

A source told the Daily Mail he will perform a “virtual duet” with Lennon, assassinated in 1980 in New York.

The insider, said to be close to McCartney, added: “He is tinkering around with the setlist but it looks like he will do a virtual duet with John Lennon.

“There is some footage of Lennon singing ‘I’ve Got a Feeling’, from ‘Let It Be’, which Paul puts up on the big screen, and then he turns around and sings to him.

“John’s vocal has been isolated in the footage and it is stunning.”

The source added McCartney has been duetting with Lennon on recent gigs in America, and may also add a Ukrainian flag to his Glastonbury set in tribute to the war ravaged nation.

They added about the plans: “He has been doing that on recent dates in America and it is likely that he will bring that to Glastonbury.

“Paul may well be moved to add ‘Give Peace a Chance’ to his set list, and that he will run onto the stage for his encore carrying the Ukrainian flag.”

McCartney is set to perform on the Pyramid stage as part of the final day of the Glastonbury, which will make him the oldest headliner at the festival.

It comes after Bon Jovi, 60, sang happy birthday to his close friend McCartney at his New Jersey concert in the MetLife Stadium on Thursday. (16.06.22)

The singer surprised McCartney by turning up at the gig and presenting him with balloons – as he was about to perform his Beatles classic ‘Birthday’.

After the crowd joined Bon Jovi in the rendition, the singer tried to release the balloons to the sky but they got caught in the roof as he walked off stage.

Bruce Springsteen, 72, also joined the concert to play with McCartney, and said at the end of their duets: “Here’s to 80 more years of glory days.”