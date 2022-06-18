Bryan Adams says Queen Elizabeth II reminds him of his own mother, Elizabeth.

The 'Heaven' hitmaker was lucky enough to photograph the 96-year-old British monarch for her Golden Jubilee in 2002, and says his 94-year-old parent is just like The Queen.

Recalling their brief encounter, he told OK! Magazine: "It was very quick and I didn't get long to work with her, but it was very memorable.

"It was a great experience and I think the photograph is very memorable as well."

The Canadian rock God and Her Majesty would meet again in Vancouver, and the royal made a beeline for Bryan.

The 62-year-old musician continued: "She was dropping a puck at a hockey game in Vancouver and we were invited to say hello.

"When she walked into the room everybody froze, but she saw me and she came right over.

"She must have remembered that only a couple of years before I was at her place.

"It was quite sweet, really nice."

He added: "She reminds me of my mum.

"They're similar ages and I just admire how she's carrying on and still being out in public. What an incredible woman she is."

Much like The Queen has reigned for 70 years, Bryan hopes to continue rocking on the road for as long as possible.

Throwing in a cheeky plug for his latest album, 'So Happy It Hurts', he said: "I look down at my setlist every night and I think, 'Wow!'

"It's been a great ride and hopefully that ride continues because I'm so happy it hurts."