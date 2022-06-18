Olivia Munn's "body hasn't snapped back" after giving birth.

The actress welcomed her son Malcolm, now six months, last year with partner John Mulaney and she has opened up about her postpartum struggle with her body.

She shared a video of herself and the baby on Instagram and wrote: "My body hasn't snapped back, but it made this little guy so I only have love for it."

She added: "The postpartum road is rough, but it’s so worth it."

This isn't the first time Olivia, 41, has opened about the changes pregnancy has made to her body.

Speaking previously about her battle with hair loss, she explained in the comment section of her Instagram as one fan begged her for her hair: "Ummm, it's falling out in clumps postpartum. I'll let you have it once I can grow it back and give it to you in better condition."

And in January, Olivia revealed she was struggling with breastfeeding.

Getting candid with her fans, she said: "Breastfeeding is so hard, especially if you have low supply. 8 weeks in and I've taken a million vitamins, countless teas, lozenges, tinctures and worked with two lactation consultants. Breastfeeding. Is. Hard.(sic)"

She has also been honest about her "horrible" anxiety as she also grappled with her new "wonky" hips after welcoming her son.

In a post online, she explained: "My hips still feel wonky from pushing out a human being. My post partum anxiety is still here (and horrible). I got myself up and took my first capoeira lesson today. Getting back to martial arts made me feel a little bit more life myself. Hope I can keep it up [crossed fingers emoji](sic)."