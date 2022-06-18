Guy Ritchie will direct Disney's 'Hercules' remake.

The 'Aladdin' director is set to go behind the camera for the live-action remake of the 1997 animated movie, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave Callaham - who wrote Marvel’s 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' - has already written a first draft of the script and , penned a first draft of the script. The studio is currently in the process of searching for writers for the project.

'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo will produce the film through their AGBO company.

Meanwhile, it was previously claimed that Disney is working on an 'Aladdin' sequel.

The studio was said to be working with writers John Gatins and Andrea Gerloff for the upcoming blockbuster after the huge success of the live action remake of the animated classic.

The film was in early development in 2020 after Disney spent six months figuring out what direction they wanted to take with the follow-up.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich - who produced the original - were tipped to return under their Rideback banner, with Ryan Halprin as executive producer.