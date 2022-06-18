Paul Walker and Jenni Rivera will receive stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2023.

The pair are set to be celebrated posthumously by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, when they, and 22 other celebrities, receive their own stars on the iconic Walk of Fame next year, Deadline reports.

Paul, who was just 40 when he died in a car crash in Los Angeles in 2013, will be celebrated in the Motion Pictures category alongside Vince Vaughn, John Waters, Uma Thurman, Bill Pullman, Ludacris and the late Juanita Moore.

And Jenni, who died in a plane crash in 2012 at the age of 43, will receive her star in the Recording category along with Lenny Kravitz, Marc Anthony, Irving Azoff, Sheila E, Jonas Brothers, Blake Shelton and Charlie Wilson.

Chairwoman and Walk of Fame star recipient Ellen K said in a statement: "The Selection Panel, made up of fellow Walk of Famers, hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world. The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway!”

Paul's daughter Meadow took to Instagram to celebrate her father's star, writing: "Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2023! Congratulations daddy! I know young you would never believe it! I also know you're embarrassed and grateful. You earned this and deserve it and more. I love you!"

Paul's 'Fast and Furious' co-star Jordana Brewster wrote: "You are going to get your star. Shining on forever. Hollywood walk of fame class of 2023."