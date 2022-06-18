Denise Richards won't judge her daughter Sami Sheen for joining OnlyFans.

The 51-year-old actress praised 18-year-old Sami's "confidence" and said she will support her choices, which include creating an account on the subscription-based platform popular for its racy content.

Denise wrote on Instagram: "Lots of negative comments on my social this past week. I have to say, I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can't be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn't be either. And to be able to ignore the negativity at her age? It took me many years I still sometimes struggle. I'm in awe of her ability to be able to shut out the noise. Because it can destroy you.

"I recently learned about @onlyfans in the last few months. The judgement because women men of the adult film industry are on there. I imagine they're on Instagram Twitter as well. Is there really a difference posting a picture of ourself in a bikini on IG? We've all done it. Because you get paid on Only Fans? I'm pretty sure IG Twitter Facebook do quite well off of all of us. Is it so bad to control it monetize it too? I'm sorry, but shit if I can get paid and at my age? to see me in a bikini?!? God bless you. Perhaps I should open my own account..

"Oh those of you that are so judgmental. ... sounds like you might already subscribe to an @onlyfans account. Have a great weekend (sic)."

While Denise has been supportive, Sami's father Charlie Sheen said he does "not condone" her actions.

He added: "But since I'm unable to prevent it, I urged her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity. She is 18 years old now and living with her mother. This did not occur under my roof."