Faith Hill hated not being able to shave her armpits for months.

The 54-year-old singer was told not to shave before shooting '1883' - the 'Yellowstone' prequel miniseries - but Faith hated the experience.

The country music star - who is married to singer Tim McGraw - shared: "That was really difficult, and Taylor [Sheridan, the series creator] actually called my husband. We were at a wedding, our nephew’s wedding, and he said, ‘Who’s gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?'

"And I’m thinking, ‘What? We’re at a wedding. Can this wait?’ He goes, ‘No, stop tonight.'"

Faith ultimately stopped shaving her armpits for months, and she hated the experience, admitting it "grossed [her] out".

Despite this, Faith thinks women should feel free to make their own decisions about self-care.

She told Variety: "All due respect to those who love that, and all that freedom, woo! But for me, personally, I just don't like it."

Meanwhile, Faith previously admitted that the costumes and setting helped her to get into character.

The singer-turned-actress plays Margaret Dutton in the western drama, and she hailed the team that worked behind-the-scenes on the series.

Faith - who stars in the show alongside her husband - shared: "Everything was ingeniously designed.

"It was difficult for the men to wear, and really difficult for the women to wear because we had corsets - and they were real corsets. I don’t know how they did it back then.

"The entire series was very physical, but it allowed us to become these people of 1883. The way we were trained, the saddles, the reins, everything that you saw on the wagons, on the horses … Everything was period-appropriate.

"To bring this world to life, that was critical, absolutely necessary, and everyone involved did such an amazing job."