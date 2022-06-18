Jennifer Aniston found appearing on the last episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' to be "bizarrely sad".

The 53-year-old actress appeared on the long-running chat show in May, and Jennifer struggled to hold herself together while filming the landmark episode.

The Hollywood star - who is best known for playing Rachel Green in 'Friends' - shared: "It was so bizarrely sad. I have to say, because I did the show at the beginning of the year and I was really emotional then, and I kind of was like, 'I can't do that on the last show. I'm going to really lose it.'"

Jennifer was Ellen's first guest when the show premiered in 2003, and she made multiple appearances during its 19-season run.

But the actress made a point of chatting to Ellen backstage before they filmed the emotion-filled final episode.

She told People: "We made sure we saw each other beforehand so we could get any of that [emotion] out.

"It didn't feel like the last show. It was bizarre."

Ellen opened her final show with a clip from the first-ever episode. She later closed the landmark show with a monologue celebrating the changes in LGBTQ representation in showbiz.

Ellen explained that she "was not allowed to say gay" at the start of her career.

The TV star - who is married to actress Portia de Rossi - said: "I was not allowed to say 'gay'. I said it at home a lot. Like, you know, 'What are we having for our gay breakfast' or 'Pass the gay salt? Has anyone seen the gay remote?' Things like that, but we couldn't say 'gay'. I couldn't say 'we' because that implied that I was with someone, sure; couldn't say 'wife' and that's because it wasn't legal for gay people to get married - and now I say 'wife' all the time.

"Twenty-five years ago, they cancelled my sitcom because they didn't want a lesbian to be in primetime once a week, and I said, 'OK, then I'll be on daytime every day. How about that?'"