Queen Elizabeth has missed Royal Ascot for first time since her coronation.

The 96-year-old monarch - who recently celebrated her Platinum Jubilee - has missed the whole of the prestigious horseracing event due to her ongoing mobility issues.

The Queen has only previously missed the event once during her reign, in 2020, when it was held behind closed doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, she still watched the final day of the racing event on TV, according to the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The Duke of Kent replaced the Queen - who has a long-standing love of horses - during the royal carriage procession, which also featured Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The Queen has battled mobility issues in recent months, which forced her to miss a number of events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Despite this, she was able to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, when she waved to the crowds on The Mall in London.

The monarch subsequently released a statement, saying she was "humbled and deeply touched" by the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Queen - who is the longest-serving female head of state - said: "When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come.

"I thank you all most sincerely for your good wishes and for the part you have all played in these happy celebrations."