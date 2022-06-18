Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles are often like "ships passing in the night".

The 74-year-old duchess and Charles, 73, have been married since 2005, but she admits that they sometimes struggle to spend quality time together because they're both so busy with their own duties.

Speaking about their routine, the duchess told British Vogue magazine: "It’s not easy sometimes, but we do always try to have a point in the day when we meet.

"Sometimes it’s like ships passing in the night, but we always sit down together and have a cup of tea and discuss the day. We have a moment.

"It’s lovely to catch up when we have a bit of time. You know when we go away, the nicest thing is that we actually sit and read our books in different corners of the same room. It’s very relaxing because you know you don’t have to make conversation. You just sit and be together."

Camilla also revealed how she spends her time when she's not busy with her royal duties or with her family.

She explained: "I would do a bit of gardening, go for a walk and then I’d sit down and read a book. It would be my idea of heaven, in the quiet of the countryside, where you can generally relax and properly think.

"I suppose what I’d think is, 'I’m quite lucky that I’m still around.'"

The duchess will celebrate her 75th birthday on July 17, but she doesn't plan to have a big party.

Camilla - who was previously married to former British Army officer Andrew Parker Bowles - said: "I shall spend it with my family and a few friends."