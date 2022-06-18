Selena Gomez once felt over-sexualised during an album cover photoshoot.

The 29-year-old star thinks she was put in an "unfair" position during the shoot, and she's even recalled the experience making her feel "ashamed".

Selena shared: "I actually did an album cover and I was really ashamed after I did it.

"I had to work through those feelings because I realised it was attached to something deeper that was going on. And it was a choice that I wasn't necessarily happy that I made, but I think that I've done my best, at least I try to be myself."

Selena admits she's "not an overly sexual person".

Speaking during a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena added: "Sometimes I like to feel sexy but that doesn't mean it's for somebody else. It can be for me."

Selena previously discussed the incident during an interview in 2020, when she recalled feeling under pressure on set.

The brunette beauty posed in a way that made her appear to be nude for the cover of her 2015 album 'Revival' - but Selena admitted that the black-and-white shoot didn't really align with her real-life personality.

She said in 2020: "I just did things that weren't really me.

"There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, 'Revival'. [I felt] the need to show skin ... I really don't think I was [that] person."

Now, however, Selena feels like she has much more control over her own career.

And the chart-topping star suggested she'll no longer be dictated to by people within the entertainment industry.

She explained: "I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything."