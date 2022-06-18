Perrie Edwards is engaged to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 28-year-old pop star has announced news of their engagement via social media, revealing that Alex recently got down on one knee to propose to her.

Alongside a series of photos of the proposal - which were taken on Friday (17.06.22) - Perrie wrote on Instagram: "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee and I said… YES! (sic)"

The blonde beauty - who shot to fame when she joined Little Mix in 2011 - and the Liverpool soccer star have been dating since 2016, and they welcomed their first child, a son called Axel, in August last year.

In the Instagram photos, Perrie is seen with her hand covering her mouth, while Alex, 28 - who has also played for the England national team - is on one knee with an engagement box in his hand.

Perrie has previously hinted that she was keen to marry Alex one day. However, she also insisted that they were in no rush to tie the knot.

The chart-topping pop star said in 2020: "I appreciate him, we don’t want to rush into it do you know what I mean? But it would be a definitely yes from me I reckon!"

In another interview in the same year, Perrie described the sports star as her "forever". But she again insisted that it was too soon for them to get married.

Asked if they had any plans to tie the knot, Perrie - who was previously engaged to former One Direction singer Zayn Malik - said: "We always talk about the future. He's my forever, but I don't think we are ready to get engaged any time soon."