Kate Bush has thanked the makers of 'Stranger Things' for propelling 'Running Up That Hill' to the top of the UK charts.

The 1985 single recently featured in the hit Netflix show, and Kate has thanked the Duffer brothers - who created and serve as executive producers of the series - for her record-breaking chart success.

Kate said: "The Duffer Brothers have created four extraordinary series of Stranger Things in which the child actors have grown into young adults. In this latest series the characters are facing many of the same challenges that exist in reality right now. I believe the Duffer Brothers have touched people’s hearts in a special way, at a time that's incredibly difficult for everyone, especially younger people.

"By featuring Running Up That Hill in such a positive light - as a talisman for Max (one of the main female characters) - the song has been brought into the emotional arena of her story. Fear, conflict and the power of love are all around her and her friends.

"I salute the Duffer Brothers for their courage - taking this new series into a much more adult and darker place. I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives. (sic)"

Kate has broken the record for the biggest gap between releasing a single and topping the UK chart. The singer has also become the oldest female artist ever to score a UK number one, overtaking Cher and her 1998 hit 'Believe'.

The 'Wuthering Heights' hitmaker added on her website: "I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force.

"I have to admit I feel really moved by it all.

"Thank you so very much for making the song a No 1 in such an unexpected way.

"Kate (sic)"