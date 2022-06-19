Nicole Kidman is to star in 'Holland, Michigan'.

The 54-year-old actress will work with director Mimi Cave on the thriller, which is said to have a Hitchcockian feel and involves the secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town, Deadline reports.

The movie is based on a script from Andrew Sodroski, which topped the 2013 Black List - a compilation of the most-liked as-yet uncommissioned screenplays - and Nicole will also produce with Per Saari under her own Blossom Films banner.

Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management Productions is also producing and Kate Churchill will executive produce.

The project sees the 'Big Little Lies' star reteam with Amazon Studios for the first time since her award-nominated turn in 'Being the Ricardos'.

In that film, Nicole played comedy legend Lucille Ball and previously admitted she didn't fully realise how "difficult" her job would be until she started work because she had to get the star's life on and off stage just right.

She explained: “It was two roles. Lucy Ricardo and Lucille Ball. The differences in the tone of voice, the differences in mannerisms, the differences in the performance, one’s a real woman - that’s when I went, 'Oh my gosh, this is rich and difficult and extraordinary'.

“The recreation of Lucy Ricardo was interesting … She had life behind her eyes. When she was doing that, there was another whole life to her.

"So that’s why it’s not mimicking her, it’s going into her … I could do the movements, choreography, but where’s the life? Her eyes sparkle, and there’s a reason that’s going on. It’s not robotic, it’s very, very alive … You have to find the life."

And Nicole worked tirelessly with a dialect coach for the film.

She said: "I didn’t quite realise with her accent, her voice, what I was taking on. But I had the most gorgeous dialect coach who just was like ‘you’re going to be fine.’ They just walked me through it, sound by sound, step by step, over Zoom.

"I just worked on it vocally, which is very unusual for me, and then moved into her emotionally.”