Samantha Fox has got married.

The former glamour model and her partner Linda Olsen exchanged vows at a lavish ceremony in Epping Forest, Essex, on Saturday (18.06.22) - two years after they were supposed to tie the knot, only for COVID-19 to repeatedly delay their plans.

Pictures obtained by MailOnline showed the 56-year-old beauty sheltering under umbrellas to avoid the rain hitting her strapless wedding gown - which had a sequinned bodice and a long draping train - and dramatic veil.

One of her friends held her train in the air to avoid the damp grown, showing off a glimpse at Sam's silver high-heeled shoes.

Sam had arrived at the wedding in a white taxi decorated with pink ribbons and a heart-shaped floral arrangement, and a number plate which read: "Sam and Linda are getting married, 18th June 2022."

Linda also protected her own outfit by dashing under a sea of white umbrellas.

Like her now-wife, she wore a stunning white gown, but hers had lace on the bodice and draping down the train, and she also had a veil over her half-up half-down hair style.

The former Page 3 girl was previously linked to Australian career criminal Peter Foster, Kiss star Paul Stanley and had a 16-year relationship with Myra Stratton until her death from cancer in 2015 but back in April, Linda shared her excitement at finding her wedding dress back in May with an Instagram post..

Alongside a selfie of the brides-to-be, she wrote: "Our big day is getting closer!"

Meanwhile, the 'Touch Me' hitmaker - who struck up a relationship with Linda just nine months after Myra had died - previously explained that prior to her tragic death, her late partner had given Samantha her blessing to find someone new when she had passed.

Samantha said: "During the time Myra was ill, she always said, ‘I really want you to meet someone when I’m gone as I know you’d hate to be on your own. Myra was terminally ill for two years and she used to tell me, “I never want you to be on your own. I’d love for you to meet someone really nice and trustworthy."

Back in 2020, a source claimed that both Samantha and Linda - who has two children from a previous relationship - were "very happy together" and were hoping to get married "soon."

The insider said: "Sam and Linda are so happy together and want to spend the rest of their lives together. They're so in love and want to make it official!"