Prince William has released a new photograph with his children in honour of Father's Day.

The 39-year-old prince marked the occasion on Sunday (18.06.22) by sharing a sweet family photo of himself and children Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and four-year-old Prince Louis - who is sitting on his father's shoulders - which was taken by his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, when the family visited Jordan last autumn.

The photo of the family laughing into the camera was shared on William and Catherine's Instagram account along with the caption: "Wishing a Happy Father’s Day to fathers and grandfathers across the world today!(sic)"

A photo from the same trip was used by the family on their Christmas card last December.

Meanwhile, William recently revealed his children are obsessed with Shakira.

The future king - who is second in line to the British throne - revealed that his young daughter copies the 'Hips Don't Lie' singer's hip-busting moves and tries to get her younger brother involved.

He spilled: “One of the songs that the children are loving at the moment is Shakira’s 'Waka Waka'.

“There’s a lot of hip movements going on, a lot of dressing up.

“Charlotte, particularly, is running around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet stuff.

“She goes completely crazy with Louis following her around trying to do the same. It’s a really happy moment where the children just enjoy dancing, messing around, and singing.”

What's more, William and Catherine's oldest boy get into fights with his sister over what music they play at their family home.

He said: “I have to prioritise so George gets his go, then Charlotte gets her go. Such is the clamour for the music.”