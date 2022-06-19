eBay is launching a live streaming platform.

The online auction site - which was created back in September 1995 and continues to be the largest auction site on the Internet as well as one of the world's biggest shopping websites - in order to merge both virtual and real-life auctions.

In a blog post, the company said: " eBay Live is a dedicated shopping platform that gives people a new way to browse and buy products in a live, interactive environment. The new beta technology combines entertainment with instant purchasing on one of the world’s largest marketplaces. The first series will offer a curated selection of highly-coveted and rare trading cards from top eBay seller Bleecker Trading, and will be hosted by trading card enthusiast DJ Skee."

When the platform launches on June 22, shoppers will be encouraged to engage with products as if they’re in a traditional shop and take part in a live chat as they are shown a range of iconic collectibles up for auction.

eBay’s VP of collectibles, Dawn Block, said: "eBay has always been the original home for trading cards and collectibles. As the collector community grows, we’re offering a new live platform that combines an engaging environment with incredible ease, allowing our community to come together over shared interests and merchandise!"

In a statement, DJ Skee said: "As an avid collector, I love that eBay continues to push the envelope to provide the best possible experience. eBay’s constant roll out of new offerings – Authenticity Guarantee for trading cards, the eBay vault and now eBay Live beta –- has been absolutely game-changing!"

Shoppers can access eBay Live via the app or at ebay.com/eBayLive.