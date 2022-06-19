Amazon has announced Prime Day 2022.

The tech giant - which sells everything from multimedia such as books and CDs to clothes and electronics and offers one-day delivery as well as a slew of other benefits through their Prime programme - started as a one-day sale event intended to celebrate the company's 20th anniversary but has since become a two-day annual event and in 2022 will take place from Tuesday, July 12 until the following day.

In a statement, Amazon said: "Amazon’s annual Prime Day event is back this July 12-13, offering Prime members deals on products from top national brands and third-party sellers across categories—from fashion and electronics to toys and home. Mark your calendar, then keep reading to learn more about what you can expect during this year’s event—and what deals are starting early.

Customers will be able to shop products from top national brands and more third-party sellers than last year’s Prime Day, including many small and medium-sized businesses. New deals—from fashion and electronics to toys and home—will go live throughout Prime Day, offering savings on products across categories, including from Customers’ Most Loved, Internet Famous, and a selection of Climate Pledge Friendly products."

The annual sale will take place across in Austria, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the UK, the U.S., and for the first time ever in Poland and Sweden but the company was also keen to stress that customers don't have to wait until July 12 to bag a sale item, as they can access some deals early.

The blog posted added: "Customers don’t have to wait to save this Prime Day. Early deals and new, member-only offerings start June 21!" and suggested that users take advantage of their current offers on apps such as Wordery+, IMDb's streaming service and Amazon devices.