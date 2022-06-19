David Duchovny felt “scared” by his daughter West’s decision to go into acting.

‘The X-Files’ star is dad to two children with his ex-wife Tea Leoni, West, 23, and son Kyd, 19, and his eldest is following her parents into showbusiness with roles in drama film ‘A Mouthful of Air’ and upcoming Hulu series ‘Saint X’.

However, David has admitted he wasn’t thrilled with West’s career choice, telling America’s Closer magazine: “My daughter West is acting. She majored in English in college, just like I did. I’m always scared of anybody I love getting into acting. Especially a child of mine.

“But I think she has a toughness to her that can help her survive.”

David went on to reveal his son has thankfully decided not to carve out a career in Hollywood, adding: “My son is a naturally gifted, funny guy. He’s a storyteller in that way, but has shown no interest in acting.”

The ‘Californication’ star also talked about life as a dad, admitting he wasn’t the most organised father but has a lot of love for his children.

He explained: “I’m not a good planner. I’m not impulsive, but I’m not a detail guy. Stuff can go wrong under my watch, because I didn’t research things enough. They’ll be like ‘Oh man, we showed up here and this place closed a year ago. Didn’t you call?’ And I’m like ‘No I didn’t’.

“They have their complaints but I hope they know that I love them. That is the important thing.”