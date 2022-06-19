Ozzy Osbourne wants to renew his wedding vows after recently undergoing surgery.

The 73-year-old music star has been married to Sharon Osbourne since 1982, and he's now keen to exchange vows again after going under the knife.

A friend of the couple said: "Ozzy may have been waiting on getting his neck and back sorted after extended leg pain, which has left him unable to walk for long periods.

"But while that has been his hope, he always wants to treat Sharon to something special for their 40th."

Ozzy is determined to prove that "their love burns bright" and he's even considering organising a trip to Hawaii, where they first exchanged their vows in the 80s.

The insider told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "They renewed their vows in Vegas, but he hoped to fly them to Maui for a break to recall their big day.

"He hopes that his recovery will be short and nerve damage will be removed so that he can treat his wife.

"Ozzy may have gone through the mill in recent years, but his spirit and desire to show Sharon how much their love burns bright remains."

Meanwhile, Ozzy recently revealed he's "recuperating comfortably" at home after undergoing surgery.

The Black Sabbath rocker - who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in February 2019 - thanked fans for their well-wishes and confirmed he was back home recovering.

In an update shared on social media, Ozzy - who has also battled drug and alcohol abuse during his career - said: "I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably.

"I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery."