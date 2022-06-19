Joseph Gordon-Levitt is able to enjoy ageing in the movie industry.

The 41-year-old actor feels he's reached a "middle-ground" in his career - but he admits the landscape is much more complicated for female performers of the same age.

Asked whether his age is a factor in his career, Joseph explained: "Oh no. The prejudice certainly favours men in that regard, which is highly problematic, for sure. I’m 41 and there’s still plenty of roles for me but there’s certainly fewer roles for women as they get into their forties."

Joseph actually likes that his career has evolved.

He told The Independent: "I’ve always welcomed that change. Really, many of my favourite performances from actors are older characters.

"I’m in the middle-ground now. I don’t get to play the bright-eyed bushy tailed guy any more but I’m playing the ethically questionable CEO and I love that. When I was 17, I would have loved to play the ethically questionable CEO."

Joseph is often outspoken on social and political issues.

But the Hollywood star insists he doesn't have any interest in running for political office, explaining that he values his privacy too much to go down that route.

He said: "When the 2016 election happened, I think every entertainer in the industry was like, ‘Oh, well if Trump can do it, why can’t I?' I don’t think that’s the life for me. I like my privacy a lot. And I like my family’s privacy a lot."

Joseph thinks that American politics has actually become too "personality-driven" over recent years.

He explained: "I wish that our government was less focused on these personality-driven popularity contests. Politics has all become a big show. We all discuss politics as if it’s entertainment."