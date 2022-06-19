Rob Lowe feels he "cannot get sick".

The 58-year-old actor has been following the Atkins lifestyle for decades, and Rob knows that "hundreds of people" will suffer if he doesn't stay fit and healthy.

He shared: "This is the way I've been eating anyway for 20 years even before I started my relationship with Atkins. I've been eating the Atkins way anyway because we know that watching your carbs and watching your sugar is how most people should be eating."

The 'Wayne's World' star is determined to keep himself in good shape for his benefit - and the people he works with.

He told E! News: "I'm super busy. I train and I am very, very active. It's very important for me to be healthy. I cannot get sick.

"If I get sick or I am not at my best, there are hundreds of people who suffer. So, I've got to be healthy. And for me, that's keeping my carbs really low."

Despite this, Rob tries not to take his diet too seriously.

He said: "I can't take myself or my diet so seriously.

"It's just such a bore, but I need to have fun and the Atkins lifestyle is a way for me to be able to do the things that I love in a way that's still really healthy."

Meanwhile, Rob previously claimed that self-discipline has been the key to maintaining his youthful looks.

The movie star shared: "When I was in my mid-20s it was: I’ve got to stop drinking. Then it became: I need to find a workout that I love, following by starting to eat better, and cutting out things like sugar.

"You get to that point in your life where you realise you’ve got to stop eating like you’re in college. Each year just requires a little bit more discipline and focus as I get older."