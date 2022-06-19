Rege-Jean Page is in talks to return to 'Bridgerton'.

The 34-year-old actor could reprise the role of the Duke of Hastings in season three of the hit Netflix show.

A source told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: "Rege-Jean was always very open about his intention to quit the show after the first season and to move on to other projects. But recently there has been a dialogue between him and the show’s bosses.

"Nothing has been formally agreed yet, but watch this space."

Rege-Jean has also been mentioned as a possible candidate to replace Daniel Craig as James Bond.

But whatever happens, 2022 is set to be an "exciting year" for the actor.

The insider explained: "Things are very up in the air at the moment, but this will be an exciting year for Rege, without a doubt."

Meanwhile, Rege-Jean previously compared leaving 'Bridgerton' to his last day of school.

The actor explained: "You’re afraid of the unknown, thinking, ‘Oh, my God, I’m never going to make friends as good as the ones I have,’ and then you do."

Rege-Jean is also aware of his potential influence as a screen star.

He said: "It’s so simple. I can get on a horse and I can put it on the screen; that’s step one.

"I can be royalty, and [other people of colour] can see the possibility of being royalty. Standing there, wearing the boots and the jacket, doing the dances, inhabiting a space that is perfectly possible for me to inhabit, changes how you see the world."

Rege-Jean believes the entertainment industry can also help in the fight for racial equality.

He reflected: "As black people, we’re very used to empathising with the world through white people’s eyes, because they’re the protagonists. I know what it’s like to look at the world and empathise with Superman because I spent my whole life doing that.

"What’s revolutionary, in its own way, is getting folks to see the world through my eyes, because then they are in my skin and looking at the world through me."