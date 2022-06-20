Khloe Kardashian has denied a rumour suggesting she is dating another NBA player.

The Good American co-founder confirmed she is "not seeing a soul" following her heartbreaking split from 31-year-old NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Commenting on a screenshot of messages sent via the gossip account @deuxmoi, in which someone alleged they had heard the 37-year-old reality star was dating a basketball player again, she wrote: “Definitely NOT True !!!

“I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

Khloe discovered that Tristan - the father of her four-year-old daughter True - had cheated on her and fathered a child with another woman while filming her family's show 'The Kardashians'.

And while every moment of her anguish was captured on camera, Khloe says looking back on it now has been like therapy for her.

She said: "It's not easy, but it's also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

"Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family — not about this situation, but any situation — how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us."

Khloe and Tristan had been in an on/off relationship since 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. At the time Tristan fathered a child with another woman, they were on again.

After the episode featuring the discovery of Tristan's betrayal aired, Khloe tweeted: "We all deserve forgiveness and most of all... LOVE ... Life is full of lessons, teachable moments. We should handle them with grace/love. Even if we are hurt by them."

The star added: "Take ur moment, cry/scream but remain composed remember that Love heals teaches more than anger ever will."

Referring to the on-screen drama directly, Khloe wrote: "This was definitely a tough episode but there's so much beauty in watching how close my family is. We we'll always stick together and love one another deeply (sic)."

Other notable basketball players Khloe has dated in the past include Lamar Odom, Rashad McCants and James Harden.