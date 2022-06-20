DJ Adele Roberts has called her fiancee Kate Holderness her "hero" for nursing her through cancer and says the health battle has brought the couple closer together.

The BBC Radio 1 star went public with her bowel cancer diagnosis last year and underwent surgery to remove a tumour as well as receiving chemotherapy - and she's now opened up about the effect the crisis has on her relationship with Kate.

She told Hello! magazine: "It sounds strange but it's brought us closer than ever. I've always loved Kate but since my diagnosis I've seen a different side to her. She's my counsellor, my mentor and the best nurse ever.

"She helped me when I could barely walk and had to shuffle into work at Radio 1. She's my absolute hero."

Kate added to the publication: "I've always been a timid person but Adele's illness has unleashed a strength in me I never knew I had."

She also explained that she fought back her tears after Adele's diagnosis and went into "practical mode" to be as helpful as possible in her partner's time of need.

The former 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!' star was fitted with a stoma bag, which she credited with saving her life after her cancer diagnosis.

She took time off from her Radio 1 job, but returned to work in November and thanks the NHS staff who had helped her.

Adele said: "I just want to say it's incredible what the body is capable of and it's a huge testament as well to the skill and knowledge and level of care of the NHS, they're amazing I owe them my life, I can't thank them enough. "I just want to say this, if you're listening to this and you're worried about anything please do not suffer in silence, go and see your GP that's what I did, and I think that's why I'm here today. I am just so grateful. So go and see them they'll look after you, I promise."