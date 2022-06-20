Jack Champion and Liana Liberato are among the latest stars to join the cast of 'Scream 6'.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' star and the 'If I Stay' actress have become the newest additions to the horror movie sequel along with 'Ginny Georgia' star Devyn Nekoda and 'Arrow' actor Josh Segarra as production on the sixth film in the franchise prepares to get underway this summer.

No details about their characters have been revealed but it's likely they'll be chased around by a knife-wielding maniac in a ghost mark which has become the franchise's trademark villain.

The new actors will join the cast along with returning stars Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Hayden Panettiere.

Filming is due to begin in the coming weeks and the movie will be directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who helmed the fifth film in the franchise - 2022's 'Scream'.

'Scream 6' is believed to be slated for release in March 2023.

The latest casting news comes after one of the franchise's main stars, David Arquette, insisted the movies must be kept going.

The 50-year-old actor returned to the role of Deputy Dewey Riley in 2022's 'Scream' and was "thrilled" to see the fifth installment was received really well. He said: "I was really thrilled it was really great and they did a wonderful job, and I was really excited for the fans to see it. Keep this franchise alive I think, Ghostface is such an exciting character."

He also addressed Neve Campbell's decision to quit the 'Scream' franchise. The 48-year-old actress - who first appeared alongside Arquette in the horror classic in 1996- won't be back as Sidney Prescott for the upcoming sixth movie.

He told ComicBook: "I'd love for her to be a part of it. A 'Scream' movie without Sidney is kind of unfortunate, but I understand her decision. "It's all a business in a way, they have to balance all these elements to fit a budget and produce a film."