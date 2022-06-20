Chris Evans admits reprising his role as Johnny Storm in 'Fantastic Four' would be an "easier sell" than playing Captain America again.

The 41-year-old actor played the Human Torch aka Johnny Storm in 2005's 'Fantastic Four', and its sequel 'Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer', and he would love for the Marvel superhero to make a comeback as he doesn't believe the character has had his "day" yet.

He told MTV News: “God, wouldn’t that be great? Wouldn’t that be great?

“No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think… aren’t they doing something now with ‘Fantastic Four’?”

The 'Lightyear' star starred as Captain America in a whole host of Marvel Cinematic Universe films, including 2011's 'Captain America: The First Avenger', 2014's 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier', and 2016's 'Captain America: Civil War', as well as several 'Avengers' ensemble movies, the last being 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame'.

He added: “I would love it. That would actually be an easier sell to me than coming back as Cap. You know what I mean? Cap is so precious to me. And you know, I almost don’t wanna disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows.”

Last year, Chris shot down a rumour he was set to return as Captain America.

He simply responded: "News to me."

Chris also previously shared his excitement to have the "freedom" to pursue other parts.

He said: "I absolutely loved my time with Marvel; I already miss it, but there's no denying that it is very exciting to just have complete freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants."