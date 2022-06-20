Chris D'Elia has married his long-time girlfriend Kristin Taylor.

The 42-year-old comedian and Kristin have been engaged since 2019, and they walked down the aisle on Saturday (18.06.22) during a beautiful wedding ceremony.

Chris wore a black suit with a black tie for the special occasion, while his now-wife donned a traditional white wedding dress, which she teamed with a long white veil.

Chris and Kristin tied the knot three years to the date of their engagement, and a host of the stand-up star's celebrity pals attended the ceremony, including Erik Griffin, Bobby Lee, Adam Ray and Mike Lenoci.

The married couple had their first dance to Sir Paul McCartney’s 'Blackbird', and their son Calvin - who was born in 2020 - joined in with their performance, according to The Blast.

Adam, 40, also posted some behind-the-scenes photos and video clips from the wedding on his Instagram account.

The comedian captioned his post: "Celebrated love last night [heart emoji] Congrats to @chrisdelia and @kristintaylorca Scroll to the end to see the greatest DANCE BATTLE VIDEO of all time btw @rickglassman and @davidsullivan [laughing emoji] (sic)"

Chris returned to stand-up in 2021, after he was previously accused of sexual misconduct by several women.

The comedian - who was married to actress Emily Montague between 2006 and 2010 - made a surprise appearance at Hollywood’s Laugh Factory in August, and he used his 20-minute set to "joke about being cancelled".

A source said at the time: "It was a lot of self-loathing humour. At one point, he made some crude jokes and said that he wasn’t sure if he crossed a line but that he couldn’t really be cancelled twice."

Chris has always denied the allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.