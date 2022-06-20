Justin Bieber believes the "best is still ahead" for him.

The ‘Peaches’ hitmaker paid tribute to his dad, Jeremy Bieber, on Father's Day on Sunday (19.06.22) and shared his excitement for the future of their family.

Sharing a throwback snap of the pair of them on Instagram, the 28-year-old star wrote: “Love you pops! Happy Father's Day! So much to look forward to. Best is still ahead of us!

“Honoured to be your son.(sic)"

In addition to a shout-out to his 47-year-old father - who split from Justin’s mother Patti when the ‘Baby’ hitmaker was a child - Justin also acknowledged new federal holiday Juneteenth, which celebrates the day that the news of the Confederate surrender during the Civil War, two years before Union forces shared the news of the Emancipation Proclamation - the law that legally freed all enslaved people - in 1865.

He simply wrote in a separate post: "Happy Juneteenth"

Last week, the ‘Holy’ hitmaker told fans that he was suffering from facial paralysis from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and how it was impacting his ability to go on tour.

Justin - who is married to 25-year-old Hailey Bieber - said: "Hey everyone. Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on. Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.

"As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face."

"I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case but obviously, my body is telling me I got to slow down and I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to rest and relax and get back to 100 per cent so that I can do what I was born to do."