Britney Spears wears a face mask "every night."

The 40-year-old pop star - who recently married fitness trainer Sam Asghari, 28 - took to Instagram to explain that when it comes to skincare she has the "best routine."

She wrote: "I'm sorry my face looks dirty but I've had an emotional day and I have no makeup on!!! I know most people don't like the way I do my makeup but honestly I have the best skincare routine !!! "(sic)

The '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker went on to explain that she uses a French moisturiser and joked that she "can't pronouce " the name of it before revealing that she wears an "ice cold" face mask every night.

She added: "When I was in French Polynesia I went to the spa. and found my first French moisturizer product it's a different language so I don't know how to pronounce the name of it ... but one of the names I do know is La Mer ... it's so thick but it smells so fresh then I layer it with Shiseido whitening cream cause I have freckles and brown spots !!! I also use a Clinique mask every night that I'm obsessed it's the only one I ever use !!! When I apply it for some reason it's always ice cold and it wakes me up!"

Britney concluded the post by taking a dig at those who judge her "imperfect" makeup styles.

She added: "So for those of you who want to judge my makeup not being perfect I think you know the rest"

