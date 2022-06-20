Cravity would like to emulate the style of PSY.

The K-Pop boyband - which comprises Serim, Allen, Jungmo, Woobin, Wonjin, Minhee, Hyeongjun, Taeyoung, and Seongmin - were each asked about a style they would like to create for the band, with Minhee confessing that he would like to dress Hyeongjun up like the 'Gangnam Style' hitmaker.

He said: " I want to dress up Hyeongjun in the western kind of cowboy look, like that authentic PSY kind of style in 'That That!"

Meanwhile, Allen admitted that he would like to see Serim don an authoritative uniform because he believes it would look "sexy" on his bandmate.

He told Allure: "I'd like to see Serim in a uniform, like a police or pilot uniform. I think that would be really sexy. He has a good body. He also has good proportions!"

Meanwhile, the 'Adrenaline' singer admitted that fashion and beauty make the band feel more "confident" in themselves and can "really help" when they're posing for the camera.

He said: "I think beauty in general — doing our hair and makeup, or just wearing clothes that makes us feel comfortable in our bodies — can make a person [feel] so much more confident, and that confidence goes a long way. Beauty really helps us in that way because we're always in front of cameras and there are always going to be people looking out for us. That's why it's really important for us to really take good care of ourselves, whether that be through skin care or diet, or working out. Our members are doing a fairly good job, in that respect."