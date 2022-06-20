Jennifer Aniston has described The Rachel haircut as a "nightmare."

The 53-year-old actress starred as runaway bride Rachel Green on the long-running sitcom 'Friends' between 1994 and 2004 and became known for sporting a shoulder-length bob eventually named after her character and joked that the whole look was born out of a "disaster."

Asked to give the story of the iconic look, she said: "The nightmare. You mean the 'nightmare of the Rachel? Chris [McMillan] came in, I was 20 minutes old and I walked in and he basically was like… 'sit in the chair'. So, I sat in the chair and he went 'this is a disaster And then he just chopped it all off, and that's how it happened."

The 'Marley and Me' actress then quipped that she had "no say" in how the look - which was said to have been emulated by millions of women around the globe when 'Friends' was in its heyday - turned out.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she added: "I had no say in it!"

Back in 2020, Chris explained that he had created the do as an attempt to do something "different" with Jennifer's hair and claimed that her reaction was "great" at the time.

He said: "I first created ‘The Rachel’ back when I met Jennifer, which was more than 20 years ago. Back then, Jennifer had really long hair with a fringe. I told her she should grow her fringe out, get some highlights and just try something a bit different. We cut the length and added in all these layers to blend the bottom to the bangs — and the rest is history. [Jennifer’s] initial reaction was great, she loved it then."