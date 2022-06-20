Chris Evans says adopting an older dog was "the best decision of my life".

The 'Captain America: The First Avenger' star has opened up about bringing home his beloved pet pooch Dodger from a rescue centre and admits he never previously considered giving a home to a "full grown dog" - but it worked out perfectly.

He told Buzzfeed: "I always thought when I adopted a dog, or rescued a dog, it would be a little puppy. Dodger was a full grown dog.

"It wasn’t the story i had in my mind, but it ended up being the best decision of my life.”

Chris went on to explain that many prospective owners overlook older dogs in shelters because they are looking for a puppy - and insists adult pooches really should be given a chance.

He added: "I just think a lot of adult dogs and older dogs get overlooked, and that’s a shame,” he said. “They just have such a connection with whoever they’ve been around for a while. That’s what makes an older dogs' love so special. You gotta earn it."

During a previous appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', the 41-year-old actor explained how Dodger got his name - revealing it was inspired by one of his favourite childhood movies.

Chris said: "It's a far more embarrassing story that I now get to explain every time someone asks me. There's a movie called 'Oliver and Company', it's a Disney movie, an animated movie, that I grew up watching.

"When I first saw him in the shelter, I just said, 'Oh man, that looks like Dodger from Oliver and Company."

Chris went on: "After I decided I was taking him home with me, I went through the process of thinking of other names, and I just couldn't get off Dodger. So, I said, 'I'm not going to overthink this one.'"