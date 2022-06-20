Billie Eilish has declared she would "rather die" than not become a mother.

The 20-year-old pop star has explained she's always wanted to have children and it's one of her main goals in life, but admits she also "dreads it" as she will feel anxious about protecting her kids as they grow up.

She told the Sunday Times Magazine: "(I would) rather die (than not have kids) ... I need them ..."

She added: "The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, uuggh, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I’m, like, no, it’s not! And they won’t listen to me."

Billie was homeschooled as a child along with her brother Finneas and "graduated" at 15 when she passed a high school equivalency exam.

Speaking about the issues facing kids in America right now, Billie confessed she's horrified by the fear of school shootings.

She added to the publication: "Why is it OK to be scared to go to school? ... You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Who? Where is the logic there?"

'Bad Boy' star Billie recently opened up about her struggle with life in the spotlight, admitting she became a depressed teenager despite enjoying huge success after releasing her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' at the age of 17.

She told 'Telekom Electronic Beats' podcast: "I really didn’t love it (my success) for a couple of years. "The first few years of my career I was very young and very depressed and didn’t even know if I wanted anything that I had."

Billie has made a series of behind-the-scenes changes over recent years and her entire outlook has been transformed.

She added: "I was kind of in this zone of like, I don’t want to be here. Stupid little kid and I’ve made changes.

"Then we got a kind of less brutal touring schedule and we got more people and we didn’t have to do it all ourselves any more. And it just became really really enjoyable."