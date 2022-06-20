Meta is launching a virtual fashion store with designer clothes.

The social media giant - which is owned by entrepreneur Mark Zuckerberg and comprises Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp - are to offer users brands sucha s Prada, Balenciaga, and Thom Browne to dress their virtual avatars in,

In an Instagram post, Zuckerberg said: "Proud to be launching our Avatars Store on Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger where you can buy digital clothes to style your avatar. Kicking it off with @balenciaga, @prada and @thombrowne!"(sic)

The billionaire CEO went on to explain that digital goods are way for users to "express" themselves and teased that more news is on the way.

Alongside an image of a series of avatars dressed in smart clothing, he added: "Digital goods will be an important way to express yourself in the metaverse and a big driver of the creative economy. We’ll add more brands and bring this to VR soon too! More to come soon…"

Meanwhile, MetaNewsroom alerted fans to the news on Twitter, explaining that they could give their virtual selves a "fresh fit" with the up-and-coming clothing range

They tweeted: "Need a fresh fit for your avatar? We're launching our Avatars Store on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger so you can buy digital clothes!"

Following the news, ,Eva Chen - the director of fashion partnerships at Instagram - started a live stream and showed off one look featuring a cropped T-shirt, low-rise jeans, and a white belt, worn by Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark quipped: "“I don’t know that I ever could have pulled that off!"