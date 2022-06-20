Katie Price says the bosses of her former reality show ‘My Crazy Life’ didn’t protect her when she was held at gunpoint during filming.

The 44-year-old former glamour model went through a terrifying ordeal in 2018 when she was filming her Quest TV series in South Africa and the vehicle she and her kids were travelling in was held up at gunpoint, but she claims producers on the programme told her not to speak about what had happened and did little to help protect her mental health.

Katie spoke out in response to an interview given by the mother of the late Caroline Flack - who took her own life in February 2020 - over the weekend, in which she slammed 'Love Island' bosses for not protecting her daughter and said it was "totally wrong" she was asked to step down from the show after being accused of attacking then-boyfriend Lewis Burton when the programme "thrives" on tension.

Caroline's mother, Christine, said: "The duty of care with presenters needs to be better. If you work in an office you're safe-guarded, but on TV you're not, you're exposed.

'Love Island thrived on arguments and they probably still do, I haven't watched it since. But when it came to Caroline, they sacked her because of her love life. It was totally wrong.”

In response, Katie posted a still from the interview, writing that she “totally” agreed with Christine because of her own experiences.

She wrote on Instagram: “Yes totally agree TV channels have a lot to answer for with making you film things when they know about your mental health and don’t help …'

And when you’re told to keep quiet when you’re hijacked and taped at gunpoint in front of your children because they didn’t have security and I still suffer from that trauma today.”

Previously, Katie - who has five children from previous relationships - revealed that she was groped and held at gunpoint by six men while stopping for a toilet break for her son while filming on a car journey from Johannesburg to Swaziland.

She spoke about the ordeal while appearing on the reality endure show ‘SAS: Celebrity Who Dares Wins’, explaining the trauma was ultimately why she needed to go to rehab.

Katie said: “The reason I went there was because I got held at gunpoint and sexually assaulted.

It was like something from a horror film. This big man in an adidas hoodie was shouting in my face, swearing and demanding I give him everything. And he was touching me down below

“I grabbed a pillow and launched myself in front of the kids, trying to protect them, waiting for a bullet to hit me. I thought I was going to die. Police said it was a miracle they didn't kill us.”