Pringles is offering one lucky person £20,000 to work in a video game.

The winner of the competition will be turned into a non-playable character (NPC) and will have their face immortalised in 'Train Sim World 2'.

Their avatar will work as a Pringles vending machine refiller in the train simulation game.

The snacking brand has partnered with 'Love Island' narrator and gaming fanatic Iain Stirling for their search for the ideal candidate for the job, who will be putting his "match-making wit" to use.

The Pringles brand ambassador said: "We now live in a world where you can get paid to work in a video game as a Pringles vending machine re-filler NPC! My new role is to encourage people to get involved, be creative and apply for this once-in-a-lifetime role!

"It's important to plan and prepare for the role of a lifetime and I am hoping my match-making wit inspires people to get involved. I am devastated I can't apply!"

Aisling O'Hara, European Marketing Manager at Pringles, said: "Iain knows the lengths people will go to become famous in the real world, and we hope he'll help us find someone who wants to become famous in the virtual world. We're looking forward to seeing the entries – it's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and we want people to get as creative as possible with their applications. Who wouldn't want to Stay in the Game and get paid?"

To apply, entrants need to make a creative video or image with a Pringles can explaining why they would be the best Pringles vending machine refiller NPC in under 50 words on Instagram and Twitter.

The post must include the hashtag #PringlesStayInTheGame and mention @Pringles.uk. People can also enter under campaign posts on Facebook. Applications for the role open on 20th June 2022 and close on 6th July 2022. All posts must be made public to be entered.