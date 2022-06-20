'Cyberpunk 2077' has a new flying cars mod.

CD Projekt Red's sci-fi action role-playing title just got more futuristic with the addition of the 'Let There Be Flight' mod by Jack Humbert.

Players can now fly cars and bikes.

The mod comes after Tesla boss Elon Musk suggested the game should feature self-driving cars that players can actually use.

Taking to Twitter last year, he wrote: "Delamain AI cabs should be able to drive themselves when you’re in them and be electric by 2077 (sic)"

After a rocky launch, 'Cyberpunk' is getting an expansion in 2023.

Last month, details of the first Cyberpunk 2077 expansion appeared to have been leaked.

Some files have been making the rounds on social media, which were datamined from a recent game patch.

It seems that the expansion will follow Songbird, a previously datamined character with a finished character model.

Whilst it seems as though the whole expansion hasn’t been leaked, due to some incompletion in the files, the expansion certainly includes seven main missions.

It will also explore new areas of Night City, taking players to regions not accessible in the base game.

Interestingly, the DLC seems to have an impact on the game’s final sequence, with the characters referencing what happens during the DLC.