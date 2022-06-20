Antonio Banderas has revealed that Quentin Tarantino approached him about a 'Zorro' and 'Django Unchained' crossover movie.

The 61-year-old actor played the swashbuckling sword-fighter in the 1998 movie 'The Mask of Zorro' and the sequel 'The Legend of Zorro' and Tarantino approached him about an idea of teaming up with Jamie Foxx – who starred in the 2012 Western film from the acclaimed director.

Antonio believes that Tarantino's filmmaking style would have been perfect for the unmade movie and he would have loved the chance to work with both Foxx and the 'Pulp Fiction' filmmaker.

The Spanish actor told USA Today: "He talked to me, I think on the Oscar night (in 2020) when I was nominated for 'Pain and Glory'. We saw each other at one of those parties.

"He just came up to me and I was like, 'In your hands? Yeah, man!' Because Quentin just had that nature to do those types of movies and give them quality. Even if they are based on those types of B-movies of the 60s and 70s, he can take that material and do something really interesting.

"We've never worked together, but it would be great because of him, because of Jamie Foxx and because of (playing) Zorro again when he's a little bit older. It would be fantastic and funny and crazy."

Antonio admits that he is uncertain about portraying Zorro in another film as his age means he would have to play the role differently.

He said: "I don't know. If I do Zorro again, I would actually be the character played by Anthony Hopkins in the first one. I'm gonna turn 62 this summer, so I don't know if I can play that character in the same way I used to."