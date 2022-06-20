Alice Evans has set up a GoFundMe page after claiming her divorce battle has left her penniless.

The '102 Dalmatians' actress has been involved in a long-running public split from Ioan Gruffudd -who she accused of abruptly walking out on her and daughters Ella, 12, and eight-year-old Elsie in January - but she is worried she faces being found in contempt of court because she can't afford legal representation any more.

Though Alice admitted it was "embarrassing" to ask people for money, she admitted she is in a desperate state as all of her accounts have "ran out" and she can't even afford to buy essentials for herself or her children.

In a post on her GoFundMe page - which, at the time of writing, has raised $855 of its $25,000 goal - Alice wrote: "I never in a million years thought I would be doing this.

"Until recently everything appeared to be going well in my life. I had a wonderful husband and two brilliant kids who had cost us the earth in IVF but were so worth it!

"However in August 2020, just as the pandemic was really kicking in, my entire world fell apart. Since that date I have been not only struggling as a single mother to my babies, but also trying to cover bills and food and legal fees (ha! don't even talk to me about legal fees) which dwarf any other expense in my life and have finally drained everything - savings, acccunts, pension, the lot.

"Yesterday all my accounts ran out and I couldn't buy anything. On the same day, my husband's laywer sent me a letter telling me I was due in court on August 2nd to argue 'my case' in the divorce. I currently have no lawyer and no funds to pay one. If I don't turn up at court I will be in contempt, and I have no idea what will happen to me or my kids at that point.

"I'm asking for help - something I've never done in my life and never expected to do. I have no parents or extended family to borrow from . Just me, my brother and his wife in the UK and my two kids here in Los Angeles. Yes, it's embarrassing. But here I am. Anything you can spare will help."

Alice had also referenced her dire financial situation in an Instagram post over the weekend, vowing to still be the best parent she can despite her hardship.

Alongside a slow-motion video of her daughter jumping in the air, she wrote: "Trying to hold it all together whilst being threatened, completely out of money for food and bills and just found out somebody tried to break down our outside door last night!

"But it’s all worth it for this! ( And the one who currently doesn’t want to be photographed. )

"Whatevs. Most of all, I will be the best mother I can possibly be. Forever. They will never lose me. Thank you everybody for so much love and support! Having a bit of a rough moment! (sic)"

Papers filed in a Los Angeles court last week stated the 53-year-old actress will be representing herself in the divorce, having parted ways with lawyer Leon Bennett, while her estranged husband - who is now in a relationship with Bianca Wallace - has hired Anne Kiley, who also represents Brad Pitt.