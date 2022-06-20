Brooklyn Beckham sent a sweet message to Nicola Peltz's dad Nelson to mark Father's Day.

Victoria and David Beckham's eldest son celebrated the holiday for the first time since marrying 'Bates Motel' star Nicola in April and he made sure to post a note to his new father-in-law, billionaire businessman Nelson Peltz.

In a post on Instagram, Brooklyn wrote: "Happy Father's Day to the best father-in-law. Thank you for raising the most amazing daughter ever. I promise to love her until the day I die," adding a heart emoji."

Nicola added in her own message to her dad: "Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad in the world. You're the wind beneath my wings ... "

However, 23-year-old Brooklyn did not forget his own dad David Beckham and wrote a note aimed at the former footballer, adding: "Happy Father's Day to the best dad x love you old man ... "

Brooklyn's post also included a number of pictures celebrating the most important men in his life and the message to David was added alongside a snap of the pair sitting on a sofa together laughing.

Brooklyn's dad was away from the family on the big day, but he shared a picture of all the cards he'd been sent and wrote in a post on Instagram: "Sometimes work can take you away on special occasions but thank you mummy and kiddies for making this day special for me ... love u all @victoriabeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven."

Victoria added in her own post: "Happy Father's Day to the best, most loving Daddy in the world!! We all love you so much… you are our everything."