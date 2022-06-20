Dave Chappelle's old high school are to rename their theatre in his honour.

The 48-year-old comic will be honoured by Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington D.C. because of his "ongoing commitment and service to the school", just months after he was heckled on his last visit there.

Last November, Dave visited the facility at a time when he was facing criticism for his jokes about the transgender community, and one student branded him "childish" and a bigot after he invited pupils who disagreed with him to speak during an assembly.

With some students wanting the school to reverse their decision to rename the performance theatre after Dave, the comic challenged both his supporters and critics to raise money for the education establishment - and if his opponents raised more, he'd gladly forego the naming honour, TMZ reports.

Dave's supporters ultimately raised the most, and so the building will be known as the Dave Chappelle Theatre.

Last month, Dave was performing during the 'Netflix Is a Joke' festival in Los Angeles when Isaiah Lee rushed the stage and attempted to tackle the comic to the ground, and later claimed he had been "triggered" by the star's jokes.

Lee said: "I identify as bisexual … and I wanted him to know what he said was triggering, I wanted him to know that next time, he should consider first running his material by people it could affect,"

Speaking from the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles, the 23-year-old went on to explain that he is also a single father to a five-year old son so felt offended when the former 'Buddies' star joked about people who live on the streets.

He added: "I’m also a single dad and my son is five. It's a struggle and I wanted Dave Chappelle to know [homelessness] not a joke.”

Lee is now facing four misdemeanor charges as a result of altercation, which was caught on video.