Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to "selfless" Ben Affleck on Father's Day on Sunday (19.06.22).

The 52-year-old singer-and-actress - who has twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony - shared an affectionate message for her fiance, along with a video montage of clips and pictures both from the present day and from when they dated in the early 2000s.

Paying tribute to Ben, who has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, the 'On the Floor' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: "Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. #HappyFathersDay my love."

The video also included a clip from an interview with the 'Hustlers' actress on 'Good Morning Britain' earlier this year.

In it, she said: “This is the best time of my life. I love my career, but nothing is more important or more fulfilling to me than being able to build a family with someone who I love deeply and who is just as dedicated to family and to each other as we can be.

“And I just feel incredibly blessed."

It was recently claimed the 'Marry Me' actress is planning to tie the knot with the 'Argo' star - who she reconciled with last year, 17 years after they ended their engagement for the first time - sooner rather than later.

An insider said: "They are talking about having a destination or tropical wedding.

“They can't wait to spend the rest of their lives together forever, happily in love."

While they are keen to get married, it's said the pair are not planning to add to their blended family.

A source claimed: "They do not want any new children - they are both past that part in their lives.

"Jennifer's connection with his kids makes Ben even more certain that this is fate.

"They are really trying to make this a blended family and Jennifer Garner finds this to be amazing.

"She doesn't mind at all when the kids go over to spend time with their father and Jennifer because it gives her some alone time, which is so rare for her."