Blac Chyna has reached an eleventh hour cash settlement with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian in their revenge porn case.

The amount reality star Chyna, 34, will be paid by Kardashian, 35, has not been disclosed and will likely stay private.

It means the pair avoid a jury trial that was due to start on Monday (20.06.22) in Los Angeles after Kardashian was accused of posting revenge porn of her online after they split.

The settlement came as prospective jurors gathered outside court, with Chyna and Kardashian –who co-starred in their ‘Rob and Chyna’ reality show – absent from proceedings.

A clerk for judge Gregory Alarcon announced there would be no need for jury selection due to the settlement.

The judge will formally dismiss the lawsuit, filed by Chyna almost five years ago, in a written ruling.

It comes after a motion from Kardashian that claimed the pair had agreed a settlement was chucked out by the judge as former stripper Chyna, real name Angela Renée White, insisted she had never signed such an agreement.

In the settlement Kardashian claimed he and Chyna had brokered, she had supposedly agreed to drop the revenge porn lawsuit if he got her removed from another unrelated lawsuit brought against both of them by her former friend, Pilot Jones, who accused them of falsely outing him as gay.

A ruling on Thursday (16.06.22) sending the revenge porn case to trial was seen as a major victory for Chyna as she is still reeling from her loss in April to the Kardashian women when a jury in her $108 million (£88 million) defamation lawsuit against the billionaires awarded her zero in damages.

Chyna, who shares five-year-old daughter Dream with Kardashian, filed a lawsuit in 2017 that accused her former fiancé of damaging her brand and verbally and physically abusing her.

She said she endured “significant damages” following a social media rampage from Kardashian, in which he shared three naked photos of her and accused her of abusing drugs and alcohol and cheating

The make-up artist is convinced the scandal and influence of the Kardashian family sparked the axing of ‘Rob and Chyna’.