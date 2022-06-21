Khloé Kardashian is reportedly dating a private equity investor.

The reality TV star, 37, is said to be in the “early stages” of a romance as she has finally moved on from her relationship with serial cheat Tristan Thompson.

A source told PEOPLE she is “feeling really good with her new mystery man”, who they say she was introduced to a few weeks ago by sister Kim Kardashian, 41, during a dinner party.

DailyMail.com also said insiders say Kardashian is seeing someone new and has not spoken to NBA player Thompson since December unless it has involved a co-parenting matter with their four-year-old daughter True.

It comes after the mum-of-one last week dismissed rumours she was involved with another NBA player.

Kardashian declared on social media: “Definitely NOT True!!! I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

Her relationship with Thompson, 31, ended in December of 2021 after he was accused of fathering a child with another woman, Maralee Nichols.

He later admitted to having had sex with the 31-year-old, before confessing in January a paternity test had showed he was the father of her child.

Kardashian recently said watching the drama played out on ‘The Kardashians’ was a form of “therapy”.

She said: “It’s not easy, but it’s also, I think, a form of therapy for me at the same time, and I like to see how the rest of my family responds to things.

“Those little things mean a lot to me, and I like to see that stuff, just how the whole family – not about this situation, but any situation – how we all rally around one another in times that are hard for us.”

She also thanked the crew and showrunner of ‘The Kardashians’ for making her comfortable enough to share intimate moments on the show.

Kardashian added: “We’re so lucky and honoured through that, and (showrunner) Danielle (King) is with us in the field every day.

“If we didn’t feel safe or comfortable to tell our stories, or to feel that we can be vulnerable... yes, we know it’s going to go on the big screen one day, but you can be your raw, open self when you have a great team around you.”